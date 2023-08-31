Three of a family killed over dispute in Ranchi village; police arrest four

A group of people allegedly killed three members of a family over a dispute, police said, adding that four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place at Jhanji Tola, a village in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Thursday.

Ranchi superintendent of police (SP) (rural) Haris Bin Zaman said a dispute over victims’ pigs destroying crops was the sole reason behind the murder, adding that four persons have been arrested in this connection and effort is on to nab others.

Speaking to the reporters, a local, however, said that both families were engaged in old rivalry.

“The incident of pig destroying crop took place only three or four days ago,” said a local resident requesting anonymity.

Giving details, SP Zaman said: “The reason was very minor. Primary investigation suggested that pigs belonging to one family destroyed crops in their relative’s farm. This soured their relationship. Today around 11am, 10 to 12 people armed with sticks and agricultural tools attacked the family members owning pigs. Three members of the family, including two women, were beaten to death.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased were identified as Janeswar Bedia (42), Sarita Devi (39) and Sanju Devi (25).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and police forces have been deployed in the village, the SP said.

“A police team has been formed to nab those involved in the crime. Since the accused have been identified by eyewitnesses and other members of the victim’s family, they will be arrested soon,” SP Zaman added.

Police said among those arrested so far three are women and one man. The arrested man has been identified as Sahajnam Bedia. “Exact reason will come to the fore only when all will be arrested and interrogated,” added the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON