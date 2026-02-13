Financier of gangster Prince Khan arrested in Dhanbad

Police have arrested an alleged financier of fugitive gangster Prince Khan from the Bank More area in Dhanbad, calling it a breakthrough in the fight against organised crime, officials close to the developments said on Friday. Police have arrested an alleged financier of fugitive gangster Prince Khan from the Bank More area in Dhanbad (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused, Kishan Khan alias Pehelwan Khan, a resident of Wasseypur’s New Mohammad Road under Bank More police station limits, was apprehended on Thursday following a specific tip-off and booked in connection with Barwaadda police station case numbers 297/25 and 11/26.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, City SP Ritwik Srivastava said a police team conducted a raid based on credible intelligence inputs and arrested the accused for allegedly providing financial and logistical support to Prince Khan’s network.

“He was arranging shelter, facilitating financial transactions, and extending other assistance to gang members. During interrogation, he admitted to supporting the gang’s criminal operations. One mobile phone was seized from his possession, and police are examining digital evidence while tracking financial trails to identify other associates,” the SP said.

Prince Khan is considered a key figure in Dhanbad’s criminal underworld and is facing over 50 serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion, rioting, and obstruction of public servants. He allegedly began his operations along with his three brothers under the influence of jailed mafia leader Fahim Khanbefore internal rivalry over extortion money led to violent factional clashes.

Having escaped from India around two years ago and initially shifted to Dubai, he is now reported to have moved to Pakistan after Jharkhand Police tightened the noose around him and sought assistance from Interpol and other agencies for his arrest, officials said.