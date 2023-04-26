Jharkhand: BJP lawmaker files complaint over late-night obscene video call

Former Jharkhand minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker CP Singh has lodged a police complaint seeking a probe into an unknown woman’s late-night obscene video call.

BJP lawmaker CP Singh. (Twitter)

“I am not very accustomed to the functions of smartphones and video calls. I picked up the call and thought it was a voice call. But I realised it was not a normal call as the woman started talking in an indecent manner...[she] was not wearing clothes. I soon disconnected the call,” Singh said on Tuesday. Singh said he has also informed the BJP leadership about the call.

The matter came to light two days after a viral obscene video purportedly of Congress leader and state health minister Banna Gupta triggered demands from the BJP for his resignation.

Singh refused to comment on BJP’s calls for Gupta’s resignation. “I have not seen that video. I have always maintained that allegations cannot be made without a probe.”

The woman seen in the video call with Gupta issued a statement on Tuesday, calling it doctored. “I do not even know Banna Gupta. The doctored video needs to be probed. I have had video and voice calls with my husband. It seems they have been doctored to target me.”

Banna Gupta has remained incommunicado with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saying it was up to the Congress to take a call on his resignation. “We will take the next course of action as per the decision of the Congress. We are waiting for it,” said JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya.