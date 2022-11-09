Fresh ED summon for CM Soren

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, asking him to appear before its regional office in state capital Ranchi on November 17 in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe, officials said.

This is the second ED summon to Soren. Earlier, the central probe agency had issued summon on November 1 to Soren to appear before it on November 3. However, the CM skipped the date and instead sought three weeks, citing his scheduled official engagements.

The ED summon is in connection with an illegal mining case in which the agency has already arrested three persons, including Pankaj Mishra, a close political aide of the chief minister.

The JMM-Congress-RJD government led by Soren has, however, accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the central agencies to topple their government.

Addressing JMM workers outside his official residence here on November 3, Soren challenged the ED to arrest him instead of sending summon for questioning.

“I’ve been summoned by ED today when I already have a programme in Chhattisgarh. If I’ve committed a crime that big, come & arrest me. Why the questioning? Come and arrest me straightaway, then people would give you adequate reply,” said Soren.

“I have heard that security has been beefed at the ED and BJP office. Why are you afraid of Jharkhandis. Till now we haven’t done anything. If we do, you won’t get a place to hide,” he said.