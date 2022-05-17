Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J'khand govt

Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said.
May 17, 2022
RANCHI: Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said.

The Jharkhand State Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) amendment Bill, 2022, is primarily aimed at levying two percent tax on all transactions at the mandis operated in the state by the Jharkhand State Agricultural Marketing Board.

“The Bill was sent for Governor’s assent around two weeks back. After going through the two versions, anomalies have been found in 10 sections of the Bill. The government has been asked to rectify them accordingly. The Bill was sent back to the goverment on Monday for further action,” said a senior official aware of the development.

While Raj Bhawan has returned the Bill on grounds of difference in the Hindi and English versions, traders operating in the mandis were also opposed to the Bill and have been demanding the state government to roll back the amended law.

The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions. It includes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021’ and ‘Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill, 2021’ and a finance Bill to amend the Stamp Duty Act.

