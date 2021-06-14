Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hazaribagh SP injured in road accident, hospitalised

Hazaribagh superintendent of police (SP) sustained injuries along with five others in a road accident in Ramgarh on Monday, police said
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:48 PM IST
SP Karthik S was admitted to Ranchi’s Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty for treatment, Hazaribag sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mahesh Prajapati said. According to hospital authorities, the SP received an injury on his face.

The five other injured included the SP’s bodyguard. Police were yet to give details about his condition.

As per eye-witnesses, the SP’s car met with an accident on a four-lane road in Ramgarh after a two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the car. Four people riding on the two-wheeler, including two children were also injured, they said.

