HC grants bail to RJD chief Lalu in 5th fodder scam case

Published on Apr 22, 2022 09:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

The Jharkhand High Court Friday granted bail to incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Jal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case related to alleged fraudulent withdrawals from government treasury at Doranda in Ranchi in which a special CBI court had sentenced him to five years in prison.

The 73-year-old former Bihar chief minister is in judicial custody and currently under medical treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, following his conviction and sentencing by the CBI court in February this year in the case involving alleged embezzlement of over 139 crore.

“The Jharkhand High Court accepted our petition for suspension of the sentence as well granting him bail. We had pleaded that he has served half of his five-year sentence in this case. Prasad has already served 42 months in jail against the half sentence of 30 months. Though the CBI opposed the petition saying he is still to serve half the sentence in this case, we had submitted the trial court’s certified copy. The court has granted bail,” said Prabhat Kumar, counsel of Lalu Prasad.

With this, the RJD chief has secured bail in all five fodder scam cases which was registered in Jharkhand and he was convicted in. His lawyers said he could walk out of jail by middle of next week.

“The HC order is expected to be communicated to the lower court by Tuesday. We will submit the bail bond and obtain the release order. He won’t have to come back to Ranchi for formalities. He could be released from AIIMS itself as per the advice of the doctors,” Kumar said.

