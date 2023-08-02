Jharkhand assembly: Govt, Oppn clash over drought relief

The issue of inadequate rainfall this season and an impending drought in Jharkhand echoed in the monsoon session of the state assembly on Wednesday, but yielded little result as both treasury bench and the opposition members indulged in sloganeering and blame game.

Members of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand stage a protest outside the assembly over the Manipur violence. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a surprise move, the ruling party legislators, led by ministers, occupied the main entrance portico well ahead of the Opposition members arrived, accusing the Centre of discriminating against the Hemant Soren government.

“The state had sent a proposal for a financial package of ₹9682 crore as drought relief for the farm sector. But the Centre has approved only ₹552 crore with a direction that we can use it now from our disaster relief fund,” said agriculture minister Badal Patralekh.

The minister said the state could head to second consecutive year of drought. “We are on wait and watch mode. The department is on high alert. The farmers are not doing plantation of paddy due to scant rain. We are waiting till August 15, but the situation is worrying,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state has recorded less than 50 per cent of monsoon rain this year, but the weather department has predicted good rain over the next one week, which could help reduce the deficiency.

Backing Badal Patralekh, water resources and sanitation minister Mithilesh Thakur accused the Centre of discrimination against states not ruled by the BJP.

“This is no surprise anymore. The Centre is also not approving requisition of around 8 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojna. But they talk of cooperative federalism,” said Thakur.

Opposition leaders hit back at the state government, saying the ministers were passing the buck to cover up their failure.

“This is one of the most inefficient governments. They are holding protest outside the House because perhaps they realise they would soon be in the Opposition. Our prime minister as well as senior minister like Nitin Gadkari have said it on record that they are willing to provide as much funds as required, but that need to be properly utilised,” said BJP’s chief whip Biranchi Narayan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inside the House, BJP legislator Anant Ojha brought an adjournment motion seeking discussion over the drought situation in the state, which was turned down by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, who said the issue could be taken up for discussion during the proceedings.

“The treasury bench is shedding crocodile tears on drought relief. If they are serious about the farmers’ plight, they would have accepted the motion for a discussion on the drought situation. They should first explain if they, as promised, provided farm loan relief of ₹2 lakh to farmers and why they stopped the schemes of monetary help to farmers started by the previous Raghubar Das government,” said Ojha.

Meanwhile, inside the House, treasury bench and opposition members were in a face-off in the well. Soon after the House convened, BJP’s Dhullu Mahto and JMM member Sudivya Kumar engaged in a heated exchange. While Dhullu was already in the well, Kumar also trooped in after the former allegedly pointed fingers at him. Alamgir Alam too objected to Dhullu’s behaviour. As the temperature rose, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the Hosue resumed, the situation flared up further with almost all members of the treasury and the BJP coming face to face in the well, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house for an hour. The BJP walked out of the House in the second half.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON