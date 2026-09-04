INDIA bloc seeks action against those creating trouble under the pretext of student stir

An INDIA bloc delegation on Thursday met state chief secretary (CS) Avinash Kumar at his office demanding identification and action against those vitiating the atmosphere under the pretext of student agitation in the state.

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The leaders clearly stated that while the alliance was fully sensitive to students’ democratic rights and grievances, strict action must be taken against those spreading anarchy and vitiating the political atmosphere under the cover of student protests.

The delegation handed over video footage to the CS and demanded distinction between genuine students and anti-social elements to ensure proper action against the real culprits. The alliance alleged that certain political elements had attempted to derail the agitation and vitiate the atmosphere. It was further clarified that if any student was found to be involved in acts of anarchy, action under the law would be taken against him/her as well.

The leaders emphasised the need to accelerate the CID investigation and ensure transparent, decisive action regarding exam-related matters—particularly the CGL. They noted that investigative agencies were already active in the case, with arrests and interrogations of several accused persons underway.

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{{^usCountry}} The delegation said strict action against anarchic elements was essential within 48 hours to maintain law and order and uphold students’ trust. The government has clearly indicated that there will be no compromise regarding students’ future and strict action against the guilty is certain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation said strict action against anarchic elements was essential within 48 hours to maintain law and order and uphold students’ trust. The government has clearly indicated that there will be no compromise regarding students’ future and strict action against the guilty is certain. {{/usCountry}}

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“Students and anarchic elements should not be viewed through the same lens. Every individual involved in the agitation must be identified through video footage and legal action be taken against anyone found to have played a role in inciting chaos. Attempts to use the student movement as a political tool to malign the government cannot be tolerated,” JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said.

He alleged that various wings of the BJP attempted to aggravate the situation under the guise of the student movement. He remarked that instead of seeking solutions to the students’ genuine concerns, the opposition party was engaging in politics aimed at inflaming the atmosphere to discredit the government.

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Calling for an expedited CID investigation, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur warned that any leniency in acting against the guilty would embolden anarchic elements.

The members of the delegation included Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey, and three MLAs from the party including Vikas Munda, MT Raja, Sudip Gudiya besides Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Congress MLAs, Rajesh Kachhap, Suresh Baitha and Mamta Devi besides former state president Rajesh Thakur. Those representing RJD included Manoj Pandey and Abid Ali.

INDIA bloc took the step a day after a BJP delegation led by BJP state president Aditya Sahu and LoP Babulal Marandi met the CS and demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the conduction of recruitment exams organised by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and the withdrawal of FIRs against students involved in the movement against it.

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