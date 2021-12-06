Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand: 60 Covid positive cases in two days raises concerns
ranchi news

Jharkhand: 60 Covid positive cases in two days raises concerns

While the state reported 35 positive cases on Saturday, 25 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total active cases in the state back in three digits at 127.
A woman receives a dose of Covid vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination campaign at Bogai Bera Panchayat, in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 09:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

Jharkhand has reported 60 new cases of Covid-19 in the past two days, as per the health bulleting issued by the state government.

While the state reported 35 positive cases on Saturday, 25 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total active cases in the state back in three digits at 127. Ranchi and East Singhbhum district (Jamshedpur) have again contributed most to the recent spike in Covid numbers.

Ranchi civil surgeon Dr Vinod Kumar said the numbers are increasing also because the testing numbers have increased in recent days.

“There is an extra vigil at the airport, railway stations and the bus stands. We are testing aggressively, hence we are also getting more positive cases. We are now conducting around 7000 samples every day,” said the CS.

The health officer said no case of Omicron has been reported to date. “As per the SOP, random samples from RIMs are being sent for genome sequencing to Bhubaneshwar. But no case of Omicron has been reported till now,” said the CS.

Dr Manoj Kumar, head of department, microbiology, said around two dozen samples lifted in October and November from RIMS were sent for sequencing to Bhubaneshwar. New samples for December would be sent as per the set process, he added.

.

