Ranchi, The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department arrested one more person in connection with the alleged Hazaribag treasury scam, an official said on Tuesday.

Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With this, as many as six people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

As per the orders of the Jharkhand government, an investigation of cases related to illegal withdrawal of money from the Hazaribagh Treasury is being conducted by the CID. The department has constituted a Special Investigation Team in this regard.

"In connection with the case, one more accused, identified as Saurav Kumar Singh , has been arrested on May 3," a CID statement said.

A fixed deposit of ₹1.5 crore and ₹18.86 lakh have been frozen, it stated.

Earlier, three persons Shambhu Kumar, Rajnish Singh and Dhirendra Singh employed in the police department's accounts branch were arrested on April 8 for allegedly embezzling ₹15.41 crore from two bank accounts over the past eight years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later, on April 9, two more persons, namely Kajal Kumari, wife of Shambhu Singh and Khusboo Kumari, wife of Rajnish Singh, were arrested in connection with this case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, on April 9, two more persons, namely Kajal Kumari, wife of Shambhu Singh and Khusboo Kumari, wife of Rajnish Singh, were arrested in connection with this case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On April 30, the Jharkhand CID traced a money trail of ₹10 crore in connection with the Bokaro treasury scam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 30, the Jharkhand CID traced a money trail of ₹10 crore in connection with the Bokaro treasury scam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It froze two fixed deposits of ₹1.8 crore and ₹18 lakh, which were allegedly transferred to several bank accounts from the Bokaro treasury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It froze two fixed deposits of ₹1.8 crore and ₹18 lakh, which were allegedly transferred to several bank accounts from the Bokaro treasury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CID also arrested two police personnel in addition to Kaushal Kumar Pandey, an accountant with the Bokaro police department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CID also arrested two police personnel in addition to Kaushal Kumar Pandey, an accountant with the Bokaro police department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 26, an FIR was also registered against a police constable for his alleged involvement in the "embezzlement of ₹27 lakh" from the West Singhbhum district treasury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 26, an FIR was also registered against a police constable for his alleged involvement in the "embezzlement of ₹27 lakh" from the West Singhbhum district treasury. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the case surfaced, an investigation was initiated after lodging an FIR at Muffasil police station based on a statement by Chaibasa treasury officer Sumit Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, on April 28, police arrested four persons, including prime accused Devnarayan Murmu, a constable accountant, along with his relatives Arun Kumar Mardi and Sarkar Hembrom from Potka block in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, and his friend Gorachand Mardi from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

In the wake of reports of fraudulent withdrawals, state Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

embezzlement See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON