...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'

Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:14 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ranchi, The Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department arrested one more person in connection with the alleged Hazaribag treasury scam, an official said on Tuesday.

Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'

With this, as many as six people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

As per the orders of the Jharkhand government, an investigation of cases related to illegal withdrawal of money from the Hazaribagh Treasury is being conducted by the CID. The department has constituted a Special Investigation Team in this regard.

"In connection with the case, one more accused, identified as Saurav Kumar Singh , has been arrested on May 3," a CID statement said.

A fixed deposit of 1.5 crore and 18.86 lakh have been frozen, it stated.

Earlier, three persons Shambhu Kumar, Rajnish Singh and Dhirendra Singh employed in the police department's accounts branch were arrested on April 8 for allegedly embezzling 15.41 crore from two bank accounts over the past eight years.

As the case surfaced, an investigation was initiated after lodging an FIR at Muffasil police station based on a statement by Chaibasa treasury officer Sumit Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, on April 28, police arrested four persons, including prime accused Devnarayan Murmu, a constable accountant, along with his relatives Arun Kumar Mardi and Sarkar Hembrom from Potka block in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, and his friend Gorachand Mardi from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

In the wake of reports of fraudulent withdrawals, state Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
embezzlement
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand CID arrests one more person in Hazaribag treasury 'scam'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.