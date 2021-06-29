Jharkhand CM, Governor condole death of state Lokayukta

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Lokayukta Justice Dhruv Narayan Upadhyay(Lokayukta Jharkhand website)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Droupadi Murmu have condoled the death of state Lokayukta Justice Dhruv Narayan Upadhyay.

Justice Upadhyay, as per information breathed his last at AIIMS Delhi on Monday night where he was admitted due to illness.

Soren in a tweet said: "Received the sad news of the demise of Justice Dhruv Narayan Upadhyay, Lokayukta of Jharkhand. While working in the judicial field, Justice Upadhyay ji had efficiently discharged many responsibilities."

He added: "May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss."

The governor in a message has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the demise of Justice Upadhyay.

Murmu said that his death has caused an irreparable loss to the judicial world.

"May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family members to bear this pain," her message said.

