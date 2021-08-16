Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand Congress leader dies soon after hoisting tricolour in Dhanbad
ranchi news

Jharkhand Congress leader dies soon after hoisting tricolour in Dhanbad

In a video that captured the tragedy, Congress leader Ansari was seen holding the flag post to maintain his balance soon after the audience completed singing the national anthem. He collapsed on the stage within seconds thereafter.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The Congress leader was rushed to a hospital in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad but was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior Congress party functionary in Jharkhand died of a heart attack on Independence Day soon after hosting the national flag at Chirkunda town in Dhanbad district.

Anwar Hussain Ansari collapsed while hoisting the national flag at a roundabout in Chirkunda in presence of other party workers.

In a video that captured the tragedy, Ansari was seen holding the flag post to maintain his balance soon after the audience completed singing the national anthem. He collapsed on the stage within seconds thereafter. Local Congress workers said he was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

“Ansari was our former Chirkunda Nagar president. He was around 50 and had no known history of any serious ailment. He was associated with the party for the past two decades. A condolence meeting is being held today in Dhanbad,” said Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP