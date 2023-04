Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto passes away

Jharkhand education minister and senior JMM leader Jagarnath Mahto passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital.

Jharkhand education minister Late Jagarnath Mahto. (Twitter Photo)

The three-term legislator from Dumri constituency underwent a lung transplant operation at a private hospital in Chennai in October 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren called it an “irreparable loss”.

“Irreparable loss! Our tiger Jagarnath Da is no more. Today Jharkhand has lost its great revolutionary, fighter, hardworking and a popular leader. May god give his grief-stricken family the courage to bear their loss,” said Soren in a social media post.

