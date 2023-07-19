Jharkhand: Guv returns Jain University bill to govt

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan has returned the Jain University Bill, 2023, to the state government, questioning the rationale behind permission being given to open new private university in the state even as action was still pending against other functional private universities that have been found violating the rules, senior officials aware of the development said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren distributes assets of public welfare schemes to a beneficiary in Giridih on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said the Governor has asked the state government to explain as to what action has been taken over the report prepared by the special committee of the higher education department, constituted in June 2022, to probe and submit status report about the already functional 16 private universities in the state.

With several legislators having raised concerns about functioning of private universities in the state, Jharkhand assembly had also instituted a special committee of legislators in March 2023 to probe the complaints. The committee, led by senior JMM legislator Stephen Marandi, is yet to submit its report.

Returning the bill through the chief secretary and assembly secretariat, the Governor has also asked the assembly speaker about the status of the probe report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The committee of the higher education department had raised several issues against some private universities. The department had recommended various actions, including closure of two universities which were still only on papers and had sought sanction of Raj Bhawan. The Governor office had granted sanction for action, but nothing has been done. On the other hand, the cabinet and assembly have cleared the bill to open new private university. The bill, therefore, has been sent back to the government,” a senior official said.

Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh did not respond to calls and message. Higher education department secretary Rahul Purwar said he was on leave and so cannot comment over recent developments related to the issue.

Sources in the government, however, said they are still assessing why the Raj Bhawan has returned the Jain University Bill though it has cleared another private university Bill — Durga Soren University bill, 2023, brought earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both the bills were cleared during the budget session this year, but Governor had given consent only to the Durga Soren university bill,” a senior official said.

Nitin Madan Kulkarni, principal secretary to the Governor, declined to comment.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said they would respond after getting the details of the development. “This is nothing new that Raj Bhawan has returned bills of our government. But we will have to see what grounds have been taken this time around before responding to it,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON