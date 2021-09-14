Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand high schools, colleges to reopen; relaxation for religious gatherings. Check details
ranchi news

Jharkhand high schools, colleges to reopen; relaxation for religious gatherings. Check details

The Jharkhand health minister also announced new guidelines for religious gathering in the wake of upcoming festivals
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.(PTI)

Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students below Class 6, health minister Banna Gupta announced new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines on Tuesday as the state continues to report fewer fresh infections. Gupta said that the schools for students above class 6 will function from 8am to 12pm while the colleges will reopen and function as usual, reported news agency ANI.

The Jharkhand minister also announced new guidelines for religious gathering in the wake of upcoming festivals. He said that a maximum of 100 devotees will be allowed at big religious places every hour, while small religious places will be allowed to have not more than 50% devotees at any given time of their total capacity. All restaurants and shops will be allowed to open on Sundays.

“Prohibition on 'darshan' in pandals during Durga Puja will continue but Puja will be allowed; distribution of 'prasad' will not be done. Idols will be allowed to be a maximum 5 feet tall,” he added.

On Monday, Jharkhand reported six new Covid-19 cases and no death. Five of the six new infections were reported from Ranchi while one case from East Singhbhum. The total Covid tally now stands at around 3.5 lakh (3,48,079), including 117 active cases, according to the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. The Covid-related death toll now stands at 5,133 with a mortality rate of 1.47 per cent.

RELATED STORIES

The state has relaxed many Covid-related curbs over a period of time, including restrictions on government and private offices, cinema halls, multiplexes, bars and restaurants, and banquet and community halls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand covid-19 hemant soren
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soren’s remark on local languages creates stir, BJP accuses CM of ‘polarisation’

Jharkhand: CAG report finds loopholes in rural bridges’ construction, recommends safety audit

CM Soren says can halt Coal India's ops, as it owes 1.5 lakh crore to state

Dhanbad judge case: HC raps CBI over lack of progress in probe
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP