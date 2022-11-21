Jharkhand: Magisterial probe ordered into death of four ‘coal thieves’ in Dhanbad

RANCHI: A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of four alleged coal thieves killed in a “gunfight” with CISF personnel in Dhanbad district , a senior official said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanbad deputy commissioner Sandip Singh said the inquiry has been ordered as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission in all incidents of a police encounter.

“A two-member team, including ADM (law and order) and Dhanbad sub-divisional magistrate, would probe the incident. Though the NHRC mandates to submit a report in such cases in two months, I have directed the panel to submit their report as early as possible,” said Singh.

Four alleged coal thrives were killed and two others seriously injured in a “gunfight” that took place between the alleged coal thieves and CISF personnel at Denidih coal siding in the Baghmara area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the family members of the deceased have raised questions over the incident saying no gunfight took place and the victims were killed unprovoked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased were identified as Pritam Nonia (29), Ataul Ansari alias Atul Ansari (26), Shahzad Khan (32), and Shamim Ansari (25).

Raja Khan, the elder brother of Ataul Ansari, told the media that his brother was innocent and he was only passing by a coal siding path when CISF personnel shot him dead. Nonia’s maternal uncle Prakash leveled similar allegations, saying he was killed in “unprovoked firing by CISF”.

Dhanbad district collectorate DC said the probe would establish the truth after inquiring with all stakeholders.

“The CISF and Dhanbad police have shared their information with me. There are multiple stakeholders as well including the BCCL, CISF, and family members. The other team would file its report after speaking to all stakeholders,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DC said while the paramilitary force has lodged an FIR with the Baghmara police station against 100 unknown people for attacking the CISF personnel at the coal siding, no complaint was lodged by the family members of the victims till Monday evening.

“The bodies were handed over to the family on Monday after an autopsy was conducted under the watch of a magistrate and the process was video graphed,” said Singh.