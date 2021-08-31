Jharkhand man lynched for fishing from village dam in Palamu district

A 45-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday night for fishing from a local dam in his neighbouring village.

Janeshwar Chaudhary from Bokya village under Chainpur police station was allegedly beaten up by a group of men from neighbouring Katual village who reportedly objected to Chaudhary fishing in their village dam, claiming they had cultured fish seeds in it and auctioned the harvest in advance.

Chaudhary was later handed over in an injured state to his family who had been searching for him on Monday night.

Chainpur police station in-charge Uday Kumar Gupta said a murder case had been registered and Binda Chaurasia, one of the four named accused, arrested. Other three accused identified as Mansokh Chaurasia, Basisth Chaurasia and Arup Chaurasia were absconding.

“As per the initial probe, late on Monday night, Janeshwar was fishing at the dam with some men. The accused caught hold of the deceased while others managed to flee. He was allegedly beaten by them. Janeshwar developed complications after reaching home and was rushed to hospital, but died soon after,” said Gupta.

Police said they were waiting for his post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death as not many injury marks were visible on the body of the deceased.

“He could have died of some internal injury. We have arrested one Binda Chaurasia and are conducting raids to arrest the other three accused,” Gupta added.