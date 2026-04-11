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Jharkhand: Narcotics worth 2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested

Jharkhand: Narcotics worth ₹2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 08:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Medininagar/Chatra, Jharkhand police seized narcotics worth 2.55 crore from Palamu and Chatra districts, officials said on Saturday.

Jharkhand: Narcotics worth 2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested

In Palamu district, two persons were arrested after poppy husk worth 1.25 crore was seized from their possession, a police officer said.

The consignment was intercepted following a tip-off in the forest area near the Jawar village under Naudiha police station on Friday, he said.

"We have recovered 815 kg of poppy husk packed in 60 plastic sacks from a pickup van. The vehicle was being escorted by two persons riding on a motorcycle. The driver of the van somehow fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to nab him," said Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at approximately 1.25 crore, he added.

The police also seized the motorcycle and two mobile phones from the arrested persons, and an FIR has been lodged against them under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics worth 2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics worth 2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested
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