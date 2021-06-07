Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jharkhand records 293 new coronavirus cases, 838 recoveries
ranchi news

Jharkhand records 293 new coronavirus cases, 838 recoveries

At present, there are 5,686 active coronavirus cases in Jharkhand. The cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,30,478 while the death toll reached 5,054, according to the state health department's data.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The state of Jharkhand recorded as many as 293 new Covid-19 cases, 838 recoveries, and eight fresh deaths from the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's daily update on Sunday.

At present, there are 5,686 active coronavirus cases. The cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,30,478 while the death toll reached 5,054, according to the state health department's data.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 3,41,218. The recovery rate improved to 96.85% while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.48%.

India's daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) declined for a third straight day, as 100,636 infections -- the lowest in 61 days -- were detected in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) data, updated on Monday morning, showed. With this, the nationwide infection tally has risen to 28,909,975, as per the health ministry's updated data.

Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 in jharkhand jharkhand news
