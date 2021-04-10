Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 754, followed by East Singhbhum (256) and Dhanbad (94), it said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Jharkhand tested 25,718 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.(Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally soared to 1,34,715 on Saturday as 1,925 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,175, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 754, followed by East Singhbhum (256) and Dhanbad (94), it said.

Ranchi reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at eight, followed by three in East Singhbhum, two in Dhanbad and one each in Gumla, Chatra, Palamu and Sahibganj districts.

The state now has 10,604 active cases, while 1,22,936 people have recovered from the disease to date, it said.

Jharkhand tested 25,718 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP