Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 141 new Covid-19 cases, tally over 344,000
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports 141 new Covid-19 cases, tally over 344,000

Ranchi registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by East Singhbum and Gumla (18 each) and Hazaribag (14).
PTI | , Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Health workers administer the Covid-19 vaccine to auto-rickshaw drivers outside the railway station in Ranchi, Jharkhand.(PTI file photo)

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 344,270 on Saturday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,097, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by East Singhbum and Gumla (18 each) and Hazaribag (14).

The fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi and East Singhbum districts.

The state now has 1,811 active cases, while 337,362 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 274 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among the patients in the state has improved to 97.99 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Jharkhand has thus far tested over 9.29 million samples for Covid-19, including 39,496 in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP