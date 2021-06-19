Jharkhand reports 141 new Covid-19 cases, tally over 344,000

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 344,270 on Saturday as 141 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,097, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi registered the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by East Singhbum and Gumla (18 each) and Hazaribag (14).

The fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi and East Singhbum districts.

The state now has 1,811 active cases, while 337,362 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 274 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among the patients in the state has improved to 97.99 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Jharkhand has thus far tested over 9.29 million samples for Covid-19, including 39,496 in the last 24 hours.