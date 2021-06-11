Jharkhand reports 293 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,42,774 on Friday as 293 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,081, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 67, followed by 30 in Ranchi and 22 each in Chatra and Hazaribag, it said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in Ranchi, East and West Singhbum, Dhanbad, and Pakur.

No fresh case was reported in Pakur, while 19 of the 24 districts in the tribal-dominated state did not register any fresh fatality, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,514 active cases, while 3,33,179 people have recovered from the infection thus far, including 557 in the last 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.20%.

However, the state's mortality rate of 1.48% remains higher than the national average of 1.20%.

The state has so far tested over 89.23 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 44,591 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

In a bid to combat the surge in coronavirus cases, the state government has extended the lockdown till June 17.