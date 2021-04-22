Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports 4,969 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths
Jharkhand: Of the fresh Covid-19 fatalities, 15 were reported from Ranchi and 10 from East Singhbhum. The remaining coronavirus disease-related deaths were registered in several other districts.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Migrants walk on the road after their arrival from Chhattisgarh via-Raipur, in Ranchi for their native places in Jharkhand, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, in Ranchi, on Wednesday. April 21, 2021. (PTI)

Jharkhand's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,547 after 45 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,969 fresh cases took the tally to 1,72,315, the health department said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

It said that the number of active cases stands at 33,178, while 1,37,590 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were reported from Ranchi and 10 from East Singhbhum, the bulletin said. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new coronavirus cases included 1,703 from Ranchi and 692 from East Singhbhum district.

Altogether, 33,839 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

