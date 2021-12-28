Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand reports spike in Covid-19 cases with 138 new infections
ranchi news

Jharkhand reports spike in Covid-19 cases with 138 new infections

There were 94 active cases in Jharkhand on December 1. The number rose to 477 on December 27. A majority of the new cases have been reported in the state over the last week.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said the government is watching the developments closely and will decide whether restrictions should be imposed ahead of the New Year celebrations. (Bloomberg/ File photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: Jharkhand reported 138 Covid-19 cases on Monday amid concerns over the new variant of the disease even as the state is yet to report any Omicron infection, the state government said. The state reported over 100 cases for the first time since June 25.

Koderma district reported the highest -- 63 cases -- on Monday followed by Ranchi (38). The Covid-19 cases began dipping in the state from June 25 until earlier this month when the state started reporting over 50 cases from December 22.

There were 94 active cases in the state on December 1. The number spiked to 477 on December 27. A majority of the new cases have been reported in the state over the last week.

Chief minister Hemant Soren told reporters that the government was watching the developments closely and will accordingly decide whether restrictions should be imposed ahead of the New Year celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP