Jharkhand reports spike in Covid-19 cases with 138 new infections

RANCHI: Jharkhand reported 138 Covid-19 cases on Monday amid concerns over the new variant of the disease even as the state is yet to report any Omicron infection, the state government said. The state reported over 100 cases for the first time since June 25.

Koderma district reported the highest -- 63 cases -- on Monday followed by Ranchi (38). The Covid-19 cases began dipping in the state from June 25 until earlier this month when the state started reporting over 50 cases from December 22.

There were 94 active cases in the state on December 1. The number spiked to 477 on December 27. A majority of the new cases have been reported in the state over the last week.

Chief minister Hemant Soren told reporters that the government was watching the developments closely and will accordingly decide whether restrictions should be imposed ahead of the New Year celebrations.