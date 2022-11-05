Jharkhand: Ruling alliance hits the street over ED summon to CM

Jharkhand’s ruling alliance, comprising JMM, Congress and RJD, Saturday hit the street in district headquarters across the state in protest against the alleged misuse of central probe agencies in states not ruled by BJP.

Earlier this week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent summons to chief minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with the alleged illegal mining scam the agency has been probing for the past few months.

The Saturday protest, though mainly led by Soren’s party JMM, was also joined by Congress and RJD workers, who took part in marches and sit-in protests across 24 district headquarters in the state. Most of the ministers and ruling party legislators led the protest in their respective constituencies.

On Thursday, the day the chief minister was expected to appear before the ED, but he skipped, seeking three weeks time.

“Today’s protest is by the ruling alliance against the feudal mindset of BJP and misuse of the central agencies. This is not going to be a one-way affair. This is going to continue till 2024 until we throw them out of power,” said Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM general secretary, who led the protest near Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Congress president Rakesh Thakur joined the protest in Palamu district. He said the country was going through a “difficult phase”.

“Our country and democracy is going through a difficult phase. The way the Soren goverment is performing and the support our leader Rahul Gandhi is getting in his Bharat Joda Yatra, it has rattled the BJP. And that is why they are misusing central agencies in frustration,” said Thakur.

The opposition BJP in the state, meanwhile, is planning a week-long protest across the state from November 7 against the alleged “corruption and failure” of the state government.