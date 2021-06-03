Jharkhand second-worst performer in NITI Aayog’s SDG index

Jharkhand ranked second-worst among 28 states in the third edition of the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) India Index 2020-21, while worst in the Zero Hunger parameter, according to the index report released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

Kerala retained the top spot, while Bihar featured at the bottom of the index. The SDG index evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental criteria every year, officials said.

Jharkhand’s overall scores across SDGs have improved marginally by three points to 56 out of 100 in 2020-21 from 53 in 2019-20, according to the report. Jharkhand was adjudged on 15 parameters and it saw improvement on 10 indicators.

On the Zero Hunger parameter, Jharkhand slipped three score points compared to the index of 2019-20. The state scored meagre 19 on the parameter, which is the lowest in the country. In 2019-20, Jharkhand’s score was 22, according to the report.

Belgian-born noted economist Jean Dreze said, “I have not gone through the report so far. So I do not want to jump to any conclusion. But, one thing I can say that the state government needs to pay attention to it, as the state’s malnutrition rate is very high. It should also work on improving the distribution system of subsidized food.”

Asarfi Nand Prasad, a senior member of Right to Food Campaign, Jharkhand, said, “The figure doesn’t seem to be surprising, as the topic of hunger seems to be missing from the government’s priority list.”

He said, “There are many households in Jharkhand, who are still deprived of ration cards. The government had identified 15 lakh households, who are not enrolled under NFSA. The state government is providing them green cards so that they could be provided subsidised rations. Till March, only nine lakh families out of 15 lakh had received the green cards.”

Prasad further said Anganwadi centres are also not functioning properly and take home ration scheme is not operational at the centres due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite repeated efforts, the state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, who is also having a portfolio of food and public distribution system, could not be contacted for his comment on the report.

However, the stare did marginally well on the No Poverty parameter. It improved by eight score points from 28 in 2019-20 to 36 scores in 2020-21.

The state saw a major decline in the parameter of Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. The state’s score dropped from 70 in 2019-20 to 37 in 2020-21. Besides, the state also slipped on the Decent Work and Economic Growth parameter from 70 score points in 2019-20 to 54 in 2020-21.

General secretary of Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), Rahul Maroo said Covid-19 triggered pandemic largely impacted the sector in past one year. “Apart from this, the slow decision-making attitude of the state government has also impacted the growth. The Coal mining industry is major revenue generating sector but the auction of many mines is still pending,” he said.

However, good thing is that Jharkhand has improved largely on the Good Health and Well Being parameter. The state’s score improved from 55 in 2019-20 to 70 in 2020-21, according to the report.

Jharkhand’s performance on SDGs

Indicators Scores-2020 Scores-2019

No poverty 36 28

Zero hunger 19 22

Good health & well being 74 55

Quality Education 45 42

Gender equality 51 34

Clean water & sanitation 83 78

Affordable clean energy 77 50

Decent work & economic growth 54 70

Industry, innovation & infrastructure 37 70

Reduced inequality 65 64

Sustainable cities & communities 71 57

Sustainable consumption & production 55 36

Climate action 25 27

Life on land 71 99

Peace, justice & strong institutions 70 67