Jharkhand speaker to hold disqualification hearing against BJP’s Babulal Marandi on Friday

RANCHI: Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will hold back-to-back hearings on Friday and Monday in connection with the anti-defection complaints filed against BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi in December 2020 after he merged his former party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), or JVM (P), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The speaker last heard the case on October 25.

“The order to make arrangements for virtual hearing in the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection) matter was given to the joint secretary on May 4. Speaker will hold proceedings on May 6 and May 9,” an assembly official said on Thursday.

The speaker’s decision comes against the backdrop of the Election Commission issuing notice to chief minister Hemant Soren on a complaint under the office of profit provision over a mining lease issued in Soren’s name last year.

Marandi could not be contacted for his comments. His office said he didn’t want to comment on the development as of now.

Marandi merged JVM (P) with the BJP on February 17, 2020 after suspending his two other party legislators, Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, who claimed that they represent the real JVM (P) and later merged the party with the Congress.

The BJP nominated Marandi as its legislature party leader and petitioned the speaker to grant him Leader of Opposition status. However, the speaker initiated proceedings under the anti-defection law on his own.

When Marandi challenged the speaker’s powers to initiate proceedings on his own in Jharkhand high court, the speaker received five complaints that sought Marandi’s disqualification on the ground that the JVM (P) merger with BJ was illegal. The complaints were filed by former CPI(ML) legislator, Rajkumar Yadav, two sacked JVM(P) legislators, Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey, Congress legislator, Deepika Pandey, and JMM legislator Bhushan Tirkey.

The BJP retaliated by filing a petition to challenge ex-JVM (P) lawmakers Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey joining the Congress and sought their disqualification.

Bandhu Tirkey was disqualified from the assembly but after being convicted by a CBI court this March in a corruption case. The speaker is yet to rule on the complaints against Babulal Marandi and Yadav.