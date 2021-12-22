Jharkhand to issue caste certificates in schools, says Hemant Soren

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government will soon hold camps in all schools to issue caste certificates to students across all classes as part of a special drive, chief minster Hemant Soren said on Tuesday.

“The government has taken cognisance of the problems arising in issuance of caste certificates. After December 29, a special drive will be conducted to issue caste certificates to students across private and public schools. Going beyond this, the government will soon also start issuing caste certificate at birth itself,” Soren told the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to complaints that people including tribal groups and backward groups such as Lohar, Lohra and Baraik are facing problem in getting caste certificate.

“This government claims to be well wisher of tribals. However, these groups are facing problem in even getting a caste certificate issued. On the other hand, minority (religious) groups are allowed to claim their entitlements just by providing self-declared documents. I have nothing against the community, but there are chances that in guise of minority, even Bangladeshi infiltrators could get the benefits,” said former minister and BJP legislator Neelkanth Singh Munda.

The chief minister objected to the BJP lawmaker bringing in religion of people into this. “The opposition BJP always tries to disturb peace. Everyone knows that our government works for all citizens of the state including tribals, dalits and minorities. We too are not working for Bangladeshis or Pakistanis but for 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand,” Soren said.