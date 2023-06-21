Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand woman thrown out of running train for resisting molestation bid

Jharkhand woman thrown out of running train for resisting molestation bid

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 21, 2023 07:31 PM IST

Police said the woman, a resident of Palamu district in Jharkhand, and her 23-year-old relative were found unconscious on Tuesday morning near the railway track on the Badori railway line between Gwalior and Guna

A 32-year-old woman from Jharkhand was allegedly sexually harassed on Surat Express and thrown from the running train along with her relative near Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the general coach of Surat Express (19054) (Representative Photo)
The incident took place in the general coach of Surat Express (19054) (Representative Photo)

Police said the woman, a resident of Palamu district in Jharkhand, and her 23-year-old relative were found unconscious on Tuesday morning near the railway track on the Badori railway line between Gwalior and Guna.

They were rushed to the district hospital where their conditions are said to be stable, said Rajesh Chandel, superintendent of police (SP), Gwalior.

The duo worked as labourers in Lucknow and they were going to Surat in search of work, said the SP.

Also Read: Two transgender persons stabbed to death in Hyderabad: Police

According to the woman, the incident took place on Monday night in the general coach of the Surat Express. In her statement, she said that when she was sitting with her relative, five people came to her and started clicking pictures.

“I objected and lied to them that I was travelling with my husband and he will not spare them. However, they did not stop. I got up and went near the gate and my relative followed me. They also followed us and started pulling my saree. I tried to stop them but they pushed me and my relative out of the running train,” the woman told the police.

Bilaua police station in-charge Ramesh Shakya said the train Surat Express (19054) runs between Muzaffarpur and Surat via Lucknow, Gwalior, Guna, and Ratlam, adding that the incident took place in the general coach of the train.

“The search for the accused is on. We have sought CCTV footage of Muzaffarpur railway station and Lucknow to identify the accused,” Shakya said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
madhya pradesh jharkhand sexual harassment + 1 more
madhya pradesh jharkhand sexual harassment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out