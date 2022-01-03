J’khand: Edu institutions, high footfall places closed till Jan 15

Bringing back restrictions on various economic activities in wake of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Monday decided to close all educational institutions, high footfall places like gyms, parks, swimming pools and tourist spots, besides directing markets to remain shut after 8pm barring medical shops, bars and restaurants.

To begin with, the new restrictions will remain in force till January 15, state health and disaster management minister Banna Gupta said after attending the meeting of the disaster management committee chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.

“The recent surge in the cases are very worrying. We don’t know what form this new wave would take. Certain decisions have been taken today in the meeting chaired by the CM to contain the spread of the virus. Any further decision would be taken as per the new developments,” said Gupta.

The minister said while all educational institutions would remain shut, they’ll be allowed to do administrative work with 50% attendance. Offices in the government and private sectors will also function with 50% capacity with a ban on biometric attendance.

The government has also decided to restrict participation in marriage and last rites functions, with a cap of 100 persons. Restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with 50% capacity or 100 persons, whichever is less.

Though the government has decided not to impose a night curfew, like few other states, all markets would have to close by 8pm. “Only medical shops, bars and restaurants would be allowed to operate beyond that time,” said Gupta.

The state has witnessed an exponential growth in new Covid-19 cases across the state in the past week. From 60 cases on December 26, the state has reached 1000 plus cases since January 1, with almost 50% of the cases being reported from the state capital Ranchi.

What is closed

# All parks, swimming pool, zoo, tourist spots, stadium to remain closed till Jan 15.

# School, colleges, educational institutions closed till Jan 15; administrative work allowed with 50% attendance.

# All shops to operate till 8 pm; medical shops, bars, restaurants exempted

# Maximum 100 persons allowed in any outdoor event

# Indoor events allowed with 50% capacity or 100 persons, whichever is less.

# Govt and private offices to operate with 50% attendance, no biometric attendance allowed