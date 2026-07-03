J’khand finance minister Kishore returns security guards along with police vehicles

Finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore returned his security guards and vehicles to the police and decided to move without any security cover. Sources close to Kishore said the minister took the action on June 29.

Jharkhand finance minister Radha Kishan Kishore aims a gun during the inauguration of the 3rd Ranchi District Shooting Championship 2026, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Kishore didn’t cite a reason for the same. “Yes I have returned the security guards and vehicles. I will share the reason within 2-3 days,” Kishore said when contacted for confirmation.

A letter addressed to DGP Tadasha Mishra, circulating on social media suggested the minister took the step after being aggrieved by the police department’s disrespectful attitude. As per the letter, Kishore had asked the DGP to increase the number of vehicles provided for his security from three to four to comfortably convey 16 security guards, but the police department, instead of increasing the number asked his official to return one. He felt embarrassed and decided to return all vehicles and guards.

“Through Letter No. 337/M.Ko. dated 21.04.2026, you were informed that a total of 16 police personnel have been provided for my security. Through that letter, I had also stated that it is difficult to adjust 16 police personnel into only three (03) government vehicles. Cramming police personnel into vehicles does not seem appropriate from a security standpoint. In light of the above, I wrote a letter to you requesting the allotment of a total of four (04) vehicles as required to accommodate the police force,” the letter reads.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is a matter of regret that I have not received any reply to my said letter yet. Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of the Finance Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh, while issuing a notice in light of Memo No. 79/T.S. dated 11.10.2022 from the office of the Inspector General of Police (Provision), Director General, and Inspector General of Police, has stated that one vehicle should be made available to be returned to the Police Headquarters, Jharkhand. The notices given by the Joint Secretary, Finance Department to my Personal Secretary are embarrassing for me. Therefore, I am returning the police force along with the vehicles,” the letter further reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is a matter of regret that I have not received any reply to my said letter yet. Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of the Finance Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh, while issuing a notice in light of Memo No. 79/T.S. dated 11.10.2022 from the office of the Inspector General of Police (Provision), Director General, and Inspector General of Police, has stated that one vehicle should be made available to be returned to the Police Headquarters, Jharkhand. The notices given by the Joint Secretary, Finance Department to my Personal Secretary are embarrassing for me. Therefore, I am returning the police force along with the vehicles,” the letter further reads. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked Kishore regarding this, he in stead of giving any comment suggested talking to IG (Provision) Mayur Patel Kanhaiya Lal on the matter. Kanhiya Lal could not be contacted for his comment despite attempts till the story was filed. DGP Tadasha Mishra and state police spokesperson Narendra Kumar Singh could not be contacted for comment.

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A police official close to the matter, however, said: “As far as know, the vehicles the minister returned have yet to reach headquarters.”

Regarding the minister’s demand, the police official said the minister already had sufficient vehicles and guards: “The minister was already provided a sufficient number of vehicles and guards. He has been given Y category security cover. Under this security cover, a maximum of 11 security personnel are provided. Minister has 16 security guards. He already had four vehicles but he wanted an additional new one without returning the old one.”