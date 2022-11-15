J’khand Governor skips statehood day function, CM Soren unveils schemes

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday skipped the statehood day function at Morhabadi ground in state capital Ranchi, even as chief minister Hemant Soren unveiled several ambitious schemes and development projects, besides laying foundation of projects worth ₹5,433.24 crore.

Bais, who has been accused by the ruling alliance of bias against it, was invited as chief guest for the function after itinerary of President Droupadi Murmu, who was the original chief guest, was changed on Sunday.

A Raj Bhawan official, requesting anonymity, said Governor was unwell. “He was not feeling well and the organisers were duly informed about it today,” said the official.

The Governor, however, attended official functions along with the chief minister on Tuesday morning. Bais was present at Ranchi airport to welcome President Droupadi Murmu and even flew along with her and the chief minister to the birth place of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda at Ulihatu village in Khunti district to pay floral tributes on his anniversary. He flew back to Ranchi airport to see off the President to Jabalpur.

In absence of the Governor at the statehood day function, the organisers introduced the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch and CM Soren’s father Shibu Soren as the chief guest.

The major schemes unveiled on Tuesday include Mukhyamantri Siksha Protsahan Yojna (MSPY), Eklavya Prashikshan Yojna (EPY), Guruji Credit Card Scheme and Mukhyamantri Saarthi Yojna, which were recently approved by the cabinet.

Addressing the gathering, CM Soren recounted the achievements of his government over the past three years and hit out at the opposition parties for allegedly having failed in giving direction to the state since its creation on November 15, 2000.

“This state seemed to be in the hands of God. But I assure you that if you continue to bless me, I will ensure this state stands on its feet on its own strength and is not at the mercy of God,” said Soren.

Hitting out at the Opposition, without naming the BJP which has ruled the state for most years, Soren said the tribals, dalits, backward classes and religious minorities, who make the majority of the population, continue to struggle in the state and that his government has come up with measures for upliftment of these sections and for boosting the rural economy.

Meanwhile, the JMM leaders declined comment on the Governor’s absence from the function.

The relations between Governor Bais and CM Soren are hardly warm.

Only on Monday, Soren moved Jharkhand High Court, seeking direction to restrain Governor from taking any further action in pursuance of the Election Commission’s opinion on allegations that the CM had allotted a coal mine to himself and thus violated election laws that could potentially disqualify him as a member of the state assembly.

