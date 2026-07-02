J’khand HC impleads CBI in Bokaro missing girl case; asks CBI to give tech support to CID

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday took a major step in the long-pending case of a minor girl from Bokaro district for last six years.
A division bench comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad officially impleaded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a respondent, directing the central agency to actively participate in the ongoing probe, an advocate close to the matter informed Hindustan Times.
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“The order was passed during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition by the minor’s mother, Usha Jha. The court found it necessary to involve central authorities to break the deadlock. The HC has scheduled the next hearing for July 27 by which time the joint investigative teams are expected to present updated progress reports,” the advocate said.
Jha’s advocate Vincent R Marki confirmed the development. “The court directed the CBI and the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to carry forward the investigation in close coordination. To ensure a seamless transition, the court instructed the Jharkhand government to provide all necessary technical and logistical assistance to the CBI as needed,” Marki said.
The case stems from the disappearance of a Class IX student from Kurma village, under Pindrajora police station in Bokaro district, on October 16, 2020.
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The state police originally handled the case, but the investigation faced severe delays. Following intense scrutiny and reprimands from the HC regarding slow progress, the matter was transferred to the CID earlier this year.
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The state police originally handled the case, but the investigation faced severe delays. Following intense scrutiny and reprimands from the HC regarding slow progress, the matter was transferred to the CID earlier this year.
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Previous hearings revealed that out of four primary suspects identified in 2022, three underwent narco-analysis tests, while one was declared medically unfit, a status the court heavily questioned.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.