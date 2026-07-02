The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday took a major step in the long-pending case of a minor girl from Bokaro district for last six years.

J’khand HC impleads CBI in Bokaro missing girl case; asks CBI to give tech support to CID

A division bench comprising Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad officially impleaded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a respondent, directing the central agency to actively participate in the ongoing probe, an advocate close to the matter informed Hindustan Times.

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“The order was passed during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition by the minor’s mother, Usha Jha. The court found it necessary to involve central authorities to break the deadlock. The HC has scheduled the next hearing for July 27 by which time the joint investigative teams are expected to present updated progress reports,” the advocate said.

Jha’s advocate Vincent R Marki confirmed the development. “The court directed the CBI and the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to carry forward the investigation in close coordination. To ensure a seamless transition, the court instructed the Jharkhand government to provide all necessary technical and logistical assistance to the CBI as needed,” Marki said.

The case stems from the disappearance of a Class IX student from Kurma village, under Pindrajora police station in Bokaro district, on October 16, 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} The state police originally handled the case, but the investigation faced severe delays. Following intense scrutiny and reprimands from the HC regarding slow progress, the matter was transferred to the CID earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state police originally handled the case, but the investigation faced severe delays. Following intense scrutiny and reprimands from the HC regarding slow progress, the matter was transferred to the CID earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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