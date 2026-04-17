...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

J’khand med student rape: Saryu Roy claims organised gang targeting students, demands CBI probe

J’khand med student rape case: Saryu Roy claims organised gang targeting students, demands CBI probe

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
Advertisement

MLA Saryu Roy on Thursday made a startling intervention in the recent sexual assault case involving a dental student, claiming the incident was merely the tip of an iceberg.

MLA Saryu Roy (HT Photo)

While the Ranchi SSP has promised “severe punishment” for the perpetrators, Roy said a standard investigation into a single crime was insufficient to dismantle a “vicious, organised trap” operating within the city’s education hubs.

In a press statement, Roy revealed that his personal discussions with the SSP and internal leads suggest the existence of a gang that systematically ensnares female students through blackmail and coercion.

According to Roy, the gang operates by first victimising a girl and then forcing her to act as “bait” for others. He specifically pointed to the role of a suspect in the current case, Oli Vishwakarma, who allegedly lured the victim to a fake birthday celebration.

“I have received credible information that an organised gang is operating in this specific education zone. Oli Vishwakarma had herself previously fallen victim to this gang’s machinations and is now working on their behalf. There is a significant number of girls already fallen prey to this network,” Roy stated.

A police official said the statement had intensified pressure on the police. “Ranchi police are currently interrogating those in custody, but the call for a high-level probe has intensified the pressure on the police to ensure a comprehensive crackdown and improve student safety across the capital,” the official said.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand med student rape: Saryu Roy claims organised gang targeting students, demands CBI probe
Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand med student rape: Saryu Roy claims organised gang targeting students, demands CBI probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.