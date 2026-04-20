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J’khand: School timings revised as heatwave intensifies

Jharkhand revises school timings due to heatwave; classes for KG-8 from 7 AM to 11:30 AM, and 9-12 until noon, to protect student health.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
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Amid soaring temperatures and an intensifying heatwave across the state, the Jharkhand government on Monday announced a major revision in school timings for all categories of education institutions. According to an official order issued by the school education and literacy department, the new schedule will come into effect starting Tuesday, (April 21) and will remain in force until further notice.

J’khand: School timings revised as heatwave intensifies

The directive applies to all government, non-government aided (including minority), and private schools operating within the state. Under the revised schedule, classes from Kindergarten (KG) to Class 8 will be conducted between 7:00 AM and 11:30 AM. For senior students in Classes 9 to 12, the school day will run from 7:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

While students will be dismissed early to avoid the peak afternoon sun, the department mandated that teachers and non-teaching staff at government schools remain on campus until 1:00 PM to complete administrative and other non-academic duties.

The decision follows a sharp spike in temperatures across several districts, with the mercury crossing the 40-degree mark in at least 10 regions. On Sunday, Daltonganj emerged as the state’s hottest spot at 44 degrees Celsius, while Ranchi recorded a high of 39.3 degrees, nearly six degrees above the seasonal average.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand: School timings revised as heatwave intensifies
Home / Cities / Ranchi / J’khand: School timings revised as heatwave intensifies
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