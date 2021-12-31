J’khand sees sharp spike, MP, MLA test positive

The Jharkhand government on Friday urged people to observe New Year celebrations at home, amid the exponential rise in fresh Covid-19 cases over the past one week, which includes an MP and an MLA among those infected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government, though, has decided not to impose any restrictions in festivities and other economic activities for now.

“We are not imposing any restrictions but we urge people not to got out and celebrate New Year at home as the number of Covid cases has started increasing. We have also directed deputy commissioners of districts to ensure testing at picnic spots and ensure people wear masks,” state’s health minister Banna Gupta told reporters after attending a review meeting on Covid preparations chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren.

Though no confirmed case of the new variant Omicron has officially been reported in Jharkhand, the state has recorded 1,119 cases in four days from December 27. Within a week, fresh Covid cases have been recorded from across 18 of the 24 districts in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the latest medical bulletin, 482 cases was reported in the state on December 30 alone, of which 246 were reported in state capital Ranchi alone.

In its latest communique on Wednesday, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had also directed the state government to take all necessary action to contain the virus spread in Ranchi, officials said.

On Friday, two elected representatives, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad, confirmed they had tested positive for Sars-Cov2

“After cough and cold, I got myself tested. I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have isolated myself in home isolation. Request all who came in contact to get themselves tested,” Seth, a BJP MP, said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasad, a Congress MLA, said she was presently in home isolation with “mild symptoms”.

On preparations to contain the possible third wave of coronavirus, health minister Gupta said direction has been given to increase testing. “We have set a target of conducting 1 lakh tests daily. Directions have also been given to check the status of hospital beds and status oxygen plants. We are also aiming to complete first dose of vaccine for all by January 15,” said Gupta.

The health minister said a meeting of the state disaster management committee is likely to be held next week to review the situation and take decisions on restrictions as required.