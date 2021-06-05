Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Minors held for killing 6-yr-old over mangoes
ranchi news

Minors held for killing 6-yr-old over mangoes

By Debashish Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Two minors killed another minor in dispute over mangoes. (HT Archive)

Two minor sisters were on Friday arrested for allegedly murdering a six-year-old girl over a dispute on plucking mangoes in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said.

“Both the sisters — aged 12 years and nine years — have been apprehended and a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. They have been booked on charges of strangulating a six-year-old girl from the neighbourhood in Pakuabera village on Thursday afternoon. The two girls have been sent to a remand home,” Praveen Kumar, Chakradharpur police station officer-in-charge, said.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the deceased was plucking mangoes from the orchard that belonged to the family of the accused when they allegedly attacked her.

