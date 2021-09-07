Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No Covid deaths due to lack of oxygen: Jharkhand govt

Chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Tuesday said that no Covid-19 death was reported in the state due to lack of oxygen
By Vishal Kant, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Chief minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Tuesday said that no Covid-19 death was reported in the state due to lack of oxygen. The comment came on the third day of the ongoing Monsoon session of the state Assembly.

In a written reply to a short notice question by BJP legislator and former minister Amar Bauri on Tuesday, the health and family welfare department of the state said that as per the latest figures, 5,132 deaths have been registered in the state due to Covid-19, but none of these deaths were attributed to lack of oxygen.

Hitting out at the Soren goverment, Bauri said the chief minister and the health minister should apologise for making false allegations against the Narendra Modi government.

“By claiming that there was shortage of oxygen and people died due to it, they simply tried to create an impression that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre failed in handling the pandemic. Now, they are themselves saying no one died in the state due to lack of oxygen. They should now apologise for their false claims,” said Bauri.

