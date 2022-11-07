PIL gang active in J’khand: Soren after SC relief

Accusing the BJP of conspiring to destabilise his government, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that a “PIL gang” was active in the state which is in the habit of filing petitions with vested interests.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeals of Soren and the state government against a Jharkhand high court order, which had ruled earlier this year that the two PILs seeking a probe against the CM in the mining lease issue were maintainable.

Speaking at a state government function in Jamshedpur, Soren said the PIL gang proceeds with its petition only when they are not able to extract money. “I have enquired from other states. In no other state are so many PILs filed as in Jharkhand. It has gone up after 2019 (when Hemant Soren govt came to power). It’s difficult o comprehend why such petitions are entertained by top courts. A PIL with similar charge was struck down by Jharkhand HC earlier. But again a PIL was filed and the HC ruled it is maintainable. And today, the Supreme Court has again struck it down,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition BJP for their week-long protest against the state government beginning Monday, Soren said, “Have heard they are protesting across state against alleged corruption. Which corruption are they talking about? The SC has turned down your allegations.”

However, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi described the SC verdict on Monday as a temporary relief for Soren. “The PIL maintainability has been decided merely on technical grounds. It would not have any bearing on the ED probe that has already unearthed an illegal mining scam worth ₹1,000 crore just in one district. If the chief minister has not committed any crime, why is he running away from appearing before the ED,” said Marandi.

Governor hasn’t sought a second opinion from us: EC

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday told CM Soren that Governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of his disqualification, according to news agency PTI.

The commission has sent a letter to Soren’s counsel Vaibhav Tomar noting that there has been “no communication” from the office of the Governor subsequent to the rendering of the opinion by Election Commission (EC) on the issue, the news agency quoted officials as saying.

On Sunday, Soren had said in Ranchi that he had, through his counsel, sought a copy from the EC of Governor Bais’ request for a second opinion in a case related to his disqualification as MLA for allegedly leasing a mine to himself in violation of election law provisions.

Soren’s comment had come in the wake of the Governor saying on October 27 that he has sought a “second opinion” in the case and claimed that an “atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand”, apparently indicating to his pending decision in the matter.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in the case, the EC had sent its opinion to the governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the state.

Meanwhile, Soren’s party JMM continued its attack on the Governor.

“It’s been three months since the ECI gave its opinion. Can Governor seek a second opinion on the opinion of a constitutional body like ECI over the issue. We sought an appointment today with the Governor, but could not get an audience. We want to urge the Governor not to become a tool in the hands of the Centre and protect the Constitution,” said JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya

The ruling JMM and Congress, led by ministers, legislators and senior leaders, organised a sit-in protest near Raj Bhawan against the alleged misuse of constitutional bodies, including the Governor’s office, to destabilise an elected government.