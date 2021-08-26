Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajesh Thakur is new Jharkhand Congress president

Demand for a new president for Jharkhand Congress had been raging with several party MLAs openly demanding the outgoing president’s resignation.
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Rajesh Thakur was one of the 5 working presidents of the Congress party unit in Jharkhand before his elevation as state unit chief. (Photo Courtesy- ANI)

The Congress president, Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Rajesh Thakur president of the party’s faction-ridden Jharkhand unit, besides appointing four new working presidents.

Thakur was one of the five working presidents of the party in Jharkhand and will now replace state unit chief Rameshwar Oraon, who is also the finance minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in the state.

“The party president has also appointed Member of Parliament (MP) Geeta Kora, legislator Bandhu Tirkey, Jaishankar Mahto and Shahzada Anwar as working presidents,” a statement from the office of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

“The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Dr. Rameshwar Oraon. The party also appreciates the contributions of outgoing Working Presidents Kamlesh Mahto, Irfan Ansari, Manas Sinha, and Sanjay Paswan,” the statement added further.

Demand for a new state unit president had been raging with several Congress MLAs openly demanding the outgoing president’s resignation from the party post as per the principle of one man one post.

Several legislators, in batches, had been camping in New Delhi in the past few months demanding a change of guard in the state.

Oroan, a former union minister, was given the command of the state unit months ahead of the 2019 assembly polls, in which, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December 2019 assembly elections.

