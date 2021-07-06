Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Ramesh Bais appointed new Jharkhand Governor
ranchi news

Ramesh Bais appointed new Jharkhand Governor

BJP veteran and former Union minister Ramesh Bais was on Tuesday appointed as the new Governor of Jharkhand
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:26 PM IST
BJP veteran and former Union minister Ramesh Bais was on Tuesday appointed as the new Governor of Jharkhand. Bais’s appointment is part of shuffle and appointment of governors across eight states by the Centre.

Bais, currently Governor of the northeastern state of Tripura, will be replacing incumbent Governor Draupadi Murmu, who will relinquish office in Raj Bhawan after a long tenure of over six years.

The only woman to have held the post in the state since its creation in 2000, Murmu, who hails from neighbouring Odisha, was appointed the ninth Governor of the tribal state in May 2015.

Bais is from Chhattisgarh and has represented capital Raipur in Lok Sabha for seven times. He served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In the 2019 general elections, Bais was denied ticket by the party. However, the Modi government at the Centre, soon after returning to power, appointed Bais as Governor of Tripura.

Bais is expected to arrive in the state soon and will take over the charge from the outgoing Governor after taking oath, officials said.

