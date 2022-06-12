Ranchi Police file 25 FIRs, start probe into Friday’s violence; restores internet

The Ranchi administration on Sunday restored internet services and started lifting prohibitory orders imposed after violence broke out on Friday leading to the death of two men and injuries to over a dozen, people aware of the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been set up by the district police to track down people who instigated and were involved in the widespread violence that broke out during protests against the remarks made by former spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),

“In all, 25 (first information reports) FIRs have been filed related to the violence against 22 people and hundreds of unidentified others,” said Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Jha. The SIT will work with the analysis and technical wing, and go through the footage of the violence to identify the culprits.

“I assure people that strictest possible action would be taken against the accused on basis of proof and no innocent needs to worry,” Jha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jha cited his interaction with stakeholders including community leaders to underline that Friday’s protests had not been called by any responsible community leader or organisation. “So we are identifying the anti-social elements behind it and what direct or indirect role they played in the violence,” the police officer added.

Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said the internet services, snapped to prevent rumours about the clashes from spreading, were restored from 4am on Sunday.

Chhavi Ranjan, the district’s administrative chief, said the areas where prohibitory orders were in force have been reduced from areas under 12 police stations to 6. Prohibitory orders will continue in areas under six police station limits including Kotwali, Hindprihi, Daily Market, Chutia, Lower Chutia and Doranda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In these areas, people were allowed to come out to buy essential items from shops between 1pm to 5pm but not more than four people can be present at a shop at any given time.

Jha warned people against the misuse of internet services to provoke people. “Internet services have been restored but we warn people about its misuse as we are keeping tabs of all social media platforms,” Jha added.