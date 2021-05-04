Sahebgunj: Police station in-charge found hanging

Officer in-charge of the women’s police station in Sahebgunj district was found hanging inside her official quarters at police line on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rupa Tirkey (26). “We have begun investigation into the case from all possible angles, including murder, even though prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide,” Sahebgunj superintendent of police (SP) Anuranjan Kispotta said.

According to available information, sub-inspector Tirkey performed her duty as usual on Monday and returned home around 7pm. As per her roommate’s statement to the police, Tirkey was alone at home till 8.30pm. “When her roommate returned from duty around that time and knocked the door, it was locked from inside and Tirkey was not responding. Then, the door was broken and Tirkey was found hanging inside the room,” police said, quoting Tirkey’s roommate .

Police were verifying the roommate’s statement, the SP said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem examination on Tuesday. “We can find out the exact cause of her death through postmortem examination report. Details about the case will be given only after investigation gets completed,” Kispotta said.

Tirkey was a resident of Ratu in Ranchi district.