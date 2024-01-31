Soren files FIR against ED officials in Ranchi

Outgoing Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station here over searches conducted by the central probe agency at his Delhi residence, officials said on Wednesday. Outgoing Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against senior ED personnel at the SC/ST police station. (PTI)

In the FIR (first information report), Soren has alleged that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) conducted a search at his residence in the national capital to “harass and malign him and his entire community,” the officials said.

An SC/ST police station primarily deals with complaints of atrocity filed by the members of scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) communities.

“An FIR has been lodged against some senior ED officials... we got the application from the chief minister,” Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, according to news agency PTI. An ED team searched Soren’s Delhi residence on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

The agency claimed to have seized ₹36 lakh, an SUV and some “incriminating” documents during the search.

“My family members and I have suffered and experienced immense mental, psychological and emotional harm because of the acts committed...,” Soren has said in the FIR, according to the officials. The outgoing chief minister also claimed he was not the owner of the seized car, and the cash recovered did not belong to him as well, they said.

Soren was being questioned by ED sleuths at his Ranchi residence in the same case on Wednesday.

According to an official at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi, the FIR was registered on Wednesday and it names ED officials Kapil Raj, Deovrat Jha, Anupam Kumar and others.

“The case was registered after CM Soren informed the police station that when he arrived in Ranchi on January 30, he came to know about the ED action at his residence at Delhi through media,” the official said.

“This search was done without any information to me and this has disgraced me in the eyes of the general public,” Soren has said in FIR, according to official.