Soren mocks Guv, EC silence on office of profit charge

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of misusing probe agencies and constitutional institutions, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said he was perhaps the only person in the country who, as an accused (of holding an office of profit), was pleading at every possible forum to make public his crime public as well as grant him punishment at the earliest.

In his first detailed interaction with reporters ever since he was caught in a string of controversies, including allegations of corruption, earlier this year, the chief minister said it’s the responsibility of the authorities concerned that anyone guilty of illegality should not be holding a constitutional post and it seems “he was being punished by not making the decision (on ECI recommendation related to his mining lease) public”.

“There is no example other than me who is pleading to make public the allegation and award my due punishment. I am pleading with folded hands before the Governor to award me the punishment. They already know about it. And no person who has committed any crime or illegality should be allowed to hold a constitutional post like me,” Soren said on the “delay” on part of the Governor on making public his decision on the recommendation of ECI (Election Commission of India).

The ECI, after conducting a hearing on the BJP complaint that Soren should disqualified from the assembly for allegedly holding an office of profit by the virtue of granting a mining lease to himself in 2021, had on August 25 sent its recommendation to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais for further action. Bais, however, has maintained that he was taking legal opinion over the issue and it was his prerogative when to take a final call over the matter.

“It seems I am being punished by not making the outcome public. After a UPA delegation, I personally met the Governor. We now have even filed an RTI application to know the ECI recommendation. A situation has been created that is like a punishment. Either the Governor, or the ECI, or those operating from behind know about it. However, it is equally true that several senior lawyers and retired Supreme Court judges have given public statements in my favour,” said Soren.

On the misuse of agencies allegedly to topple state governments, Soren said the constitutional institutions are losing their autonomy. “The ECI decision not to announce dates for Gujarat polls alongside Himachal Pradesh is an example,” he said.

On Jharkhand government’s recent decisions, including making 1932 Khatiyan (record of land rights) as basis to determine one’s domicile status in the state and increasing reservation in jobs for scheduled categories, the chief minister said the government is devising proposals which will take care of all sections in the state.

“No one needs to worry, not even those who migrated to the state after 1932 or are even doing it now. Everyone’s concerns would be taken care of. As far as increasing reservation is concerned, if 90% of the population is satisfied with the decision, then its fine. If the rest 10 per cent are raising questions, their concerns would also be addressed,” said Soren.

On the issue of fulfilling the major poll promise of giving a monthly stipend to the unemployed youth in the state, Soren said there was an inherent mistake in the election promise and his government was rationalising it in a different way. “Why to give monthly unemployment stipend when we can give employment? Besides providing jobs, we are also providing all avenues to even to get self-employed. The state would provide loans for it,” said Soren.

On the issue of demands of ST status by the politically dominant Kurmis in the state, who currently are categorised as other backward caste (OBC), the chief minister said the demand was “politically motivated”.

While the chief minister said there was no discussion at this stage of any cabinet reshuffle, the government would soon announce dates for urban civic polls.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo accused Soren of “double speak”. “Governor is constitutional authority, so we can’t comment on something that is his prerogative. But the CM is resorting to double-speak. Now he is pleading with folded hands to deliver the order. But his team of lawyers on four occasions went to ECI seeking adjournment of the proceedings and now he is talking of delay.”

