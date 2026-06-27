Soren pays tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tributes to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

Muharram is observed by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala.

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“The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain Sahib is an immortal example of truth, justice, humanity, and brotherhood. His sacrifice inspires steadfast resistance against tyranny and injustice in every era. On the occasion of Muharram, salutations to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain Sahib,” Soren said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration has closed all government, non-government, aided, and private schools on Saturday, when Tazia and Akhara processions will be taken out.

“Due to likely traffic disruption on various routes and potential inconvenience to school children, we have decided to suspend the working of all schools in the city,” Ranchi DC Manjunath Bhajanri said in a statement.

However, schools with pre-scheduled examinations may conduct them only if absolutely necessary, after giving prior intimation to the District Education Officer (DEO), it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The district administration has appealed to all school managements, parents, and the general public to extend their cooperation to ensure that the Muharram festival is observed in a peaceful and harmonious environment, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration has appealed to all school managements, parents, and the general public to extend their cooperation to ensure that the Muharram festival is observed in a peaceful and harmonious environment, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said more than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state capital to maintain law and order during Muharram processions. Drones and video cameras are monitoring the movements of people in processions. Police are also monitoring CCTV cameras installed at several strategic points in Ranchi, officials said.

In view of the processions, movement of vehicles has been curbed between Vikrant Chowk, passing through Kali Mandir, Ul House, Fatteullah Road, and proceeding up to Karbala Chowk from 1 pm to 7 pm on Friday, Ranchi Traffic SP Rakesh Singh said. “The major procession will be on Saturday, and in light of this, traffic will be diverted along 15 identified routes,” he added.

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Adequate security personnel have been deployed in districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Hazaribag, Dhanbad, Giridih, Latehar and Koderma.