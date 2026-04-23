Strengthen organisation ahead of SIR, Census: Soren tells JMM cadre

CM Hemant Soren has directed the leaders of his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to strengthen the organisational structure from the booth to the district level in light of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Census, people aware of the development said on Wednesday. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren addresses party members in Ranchi on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

The JMM chief gave these directions during the party meeting at his residence here, which office bearers from across the state attended.

A statement issued by the JMM quoted the chief minister as saying, “In the changing political scenario, strengthening the organisation is as important as running the government. Workers should remain continuously active among the public and take the government’s schemes to the last person.”

During discussions on the proposed Census, party leaders said it was not merely a matter of statistics but an important issue linked to social and political representation. They stressed the need to ensure accurate counting of Jharkhand’s tribal, indigenous, backward and deprived communities so that their rights could be protected.

On SIR, party leaders alleged that the BJP might attempt to gain political advantage under the guise of the process. The JMM leaders said citizens would not be deprived of any democratic rights and that they would not allow any alleged BJP conspiracy to succeed, according to the statement.

The schedule of SIR in the state is yet to be announced. Sources in the Election Commission said it was likely to begin only after the Census exercise was over.

“We have already completed the pre-SIR mapping of electoral rolls. We are prepared to launch the next stage, but the state machinery will be engaged in the census exercise. So the SIR exercise is likely to begin only after the Census is over,” an official said.