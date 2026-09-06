Students escalate fight against exam scams; demand action against JMM workers, police
Job aspirants in Jharkhand escalated their fight against exam scams on Saturday, with student group JPSC JSSC Reform Manch submitting an official demand letter to the CM office, urging the government to immediately drop all police charges against protesting students and initiate a thorough probe into corrupt job exams
Job aspirants in Jharkhand escalated their fight against exam scams on Saturday, with student group JPSC JSSC Reform Manch submitting an official demand letter to the CM office, urging the government to immediately drop all police charges against protesting students and initiate a thorough probe into corrupt job exams.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Angry with leaked question papers and cheating in government job exams, thousands of students recently protested in Ranchi and other parts of the state, during which police reportedly used sticks to beat them up and filed FIRs against many. The government tried to cancel 22 flawed exams, but the HC paused that order. This made the students feel cheated, and the protests started again.
Student leaders Rahul Kranti and Rupesh Kumar Pal, who were on hunger strike, wrote three main demands in their letter, including withdrawal of all police cases against peaceful student protesters, legal action against police officers and JMM workers who beat up students and CBI probe into all recruitment exam scams since 2014.
This issue has turned into a massive political storm. The BJP had given the government an ultimatum to clear the students’ names. Because the government did not listen, the party will block government offices across all 24 districts phase-wise starting September 8. Student leaders warned that if the state didn’t not drop the charges right away, they would start a much larger protest on the streets.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.