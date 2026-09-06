Students escalate fight against exam scams; demand action against JMM workers, police

Job aspirants in Jharkhand escalated their fight against exam scams on Saturday, with student group JPSC JSSC Reform Manch submitting an official demand letter to the CM office, urging the government to immediately drop all police charges against protesting students and initiate a thorough probe into corrupt job exams.

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Angry with leaked question papers and cheating in government job exams, thousands of students recently protested in Ranchi and other parts of the state, during which police reportedly used sticks to beat them up and filed FIRs against many. The government tried to cancel 22 flawed exams, but the HC paused that order. This made the students feel cheated, and the protests started again.

Student leaders Rahul Kranti and Rupesh Kumar Pal, who were on hunger strike, wrote three main demands in their letter, including withdrawal of all police cases against peaceful student protesters, legal action against police officers and JMM workers who beat up students and CBI probe into all recruitment exam scams since 2014.

This issue has turned into a massive political storm. The BJP had given the government an ultimatum to clear the students’ names. Because the government did not listen, the party will block government offices across all 24 districts phase-wise starting September 8. Student leaders warned that if the state didn’t not drop the charges right away, they would start a much larger protest on the streets.

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