Three of 13 named accused held in Simdega lynching case

Three of the 13 named accused in the Simdega lynching case have been arrested and raids are on to nab the others involved in the crime, police said on Friday.

Simdega superintendent of police (SP) Shams Tabrez said, “Three named accused were arrested on Thursday. The three belong to the same village as the victim. We are conducting raids for further arrests. We will not reveal the identities of other named accused as it could affect their arrests.”

On Tuesday, Sanju Pradhan, in his 30s, was allegedly lynched by a mob of locals at Besrabazar village in Simdega district, accusing him of being involved in the illegal felling of trees and trading stolen wood.

Sources in the police department said the three arrested were identified as Lorhe Pradhan, Tripati Pradhan and Maheshwar Pradhan. “These three had alleged that the trees that Sanju had cut belonged to them,” said a police officer.

A day after the gruesome lynching of Sanju, his wife Sapna Devi alleged that her husband was killed by the mob in presence of policemen who did nothing to save her husband despite her repeated requests.

BJP demands probe, action against cops

A BJP delegation led by legislature party leader Babulal Marandi visited Sanju’s family at his village. Marandi said that the crime was a part of a conspiracy and innocent people have been arrested in the case.

“This entire issue of tree cutting is an eyewash because that issue was stepped last year itself. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy. The entire crime happened in front of the police. They have now arrested members of the victim’s own family. He has been killed as he had raised his voice against the illegal activities of some people here. We demand action against the Simdega SP and Kolebira police station in charge,” said Marandi.

